Man gets 18 years in prison for selling fentanyl that killed one man and triggered car crash

FLORISSANT — A man who sold fentanyl that killed a Florissant man in 2018 and caused another to pass out and crash his car was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in prison.
Raymond Young, 35, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to two felony counts: distribution of a drug that caused death and distribution of a drug causing serious bodily injury.
Young admitted selling the fentanyl on Dec. 12, 2018, that killed Johnathon Schleipman, 29, and caused another man to pass out behind the wheel and wreck, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sirena Wissler said in court. She said if not for the crash, it is unlikely that the second man would have been discovered before he overdosed and stopped breathing.
The pair thought they were buying cocaine but Young sold them fentanyl, she said, adding that she did not know whether Young deliberately deceived the men or didn't know what he was selling.
Florissant police investigated Schleipman's death. They watched Young sell drugs to another person and an undercover officer bought one gram of heroin from Young for $100, Wissler said.
On Feb. 6, 2019, police raided Young's home and found 26 grams of heroin, guns, what appeared to be a drug ledger and $124,000 in cash, Wissler said.
Young, who lived in St. Louis at the time and now lives in O'Fallon, Illinois, apologized during the hearing. His lawyer, Joel Schwartz, said Young had shown remorse for the crime "since day one."
Schleipman's mother, Ronda Millsap, said her son had a “heart of gold” and helped anyone in need. He loved to read, hunt, fish, go camping and play video games, said Millsap, who said she constantly ached from the loss of her son. She also said that had Young not been stopped, he could have caused the deaths of others.
U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel sentenced Young to the 18 years in prison, a sentence that had been recommended by both prosecutors and Young's lawyers as part of a plea agreement.
