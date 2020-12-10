 Skip to main content
Man gets 20 months in prison for embezzling nearly $500K from company
ST. LOUIS — A former employee of a nationwide environmental company was sentenced Thursday to 20 months in prison for embezzling $479,141 from the company.

From 2012 to 2019, Peter H. Benoist Jr. falsified the cost of jobs in company financial records to increase the apparent profit and his resulting commission, federal prosecutors have said. 

Benoist was an account manager for the company, which was not named in court documents.

Benoist, 44, pleaded guilty in federal court in St. Louis in September to wire fraud. He faced 27 to 33 months in prison under recommended federal sentencing guidelines.

