Man gets 20-year term for selling fatal dose of fentanyl to Chesterfield woman

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced in federal court Friday to 20 years in prison for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 19-year-old Chesterfield woman.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White sentenced Gary Scott Hancock, 31, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to distributing fentanyl resulting in a death. Federal prosecutors have said a 20-year term is the mandatory minimum sentence for the charge. Hancock must also pay about $6,300 in restitution.

The 19-year-old woman died from a fentanyl overdose at a family member's Chesterfield home on Oct. 13, 2018, according to court documents.

Chesterfield police investigating the death later found text messages in which she agreed to buy "5 beans" of "fenny" for $20, meaning five doses of the drug, from a man who called himself Scott.

Hancock was not aware the woman died before he was arrested, court documents said. Hancock told authorities he sold what he knew was a dangerous drug to a woman struggling with addiction "because she wanted it."

