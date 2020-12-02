Man gets 20 years for St. Louis carjacking that killed Gus Gus Fun Bus owner

ST. LOUIS — The Maplewood man who killed party bus owner Mike Arnold during a St. Louis carjacking in 2018 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison.
Curtis Alford, 22, stole a Ford F-150 pickup on June 16, 2018, after pepper-spraying the truck's owner and another woman. As he drove away, Alford struck Gus Gus Fun Bus owner Arnold, who was taking a picture of the carjacking. Alford also hit and wounded pedestrian Harry B. Frye Jr. during his escape.
Arnold, 54, of O'Fallon, Missouri, died five days later at a hospital.
Suzanne Arnold, Mike Arnold's widow, told Alford during a sentencing hearing held by Zoom Wednesday that, "You destroyed some very beautiful things with your actions."
"It's a pain so deep inside sometimes it hurts to breathe," she said.
Other relatives, including several of his eight children, spoke or wrote of Arnold's devotion to his family and friends and their devastation at his loss.
Arnold was a longtime employee of AAA-Auto Club of Missouri and drove his 14-passenger party bus for winery trips and other events on the weekends.
Suzanne Arnold said her husband was an "invaluable and supportive friend to so many" and a longtime supporter of all things St. Louis.
Frye, 86, also spoke during the hearing, saying that after seeing Alford hit Arnold, he stepped in front of the truck to stop it. Alford then backed up and drove forward again, hitting Frye and knocking him down. Frye said he can no longer walk more than 30 to 40 feet without pain.
Alford's lawyer, Justin Gelfand, asked for a 15-year sentence, citing the "severe, severe child abuse" Alford experienced. He was homeless and in foster care as a child, Gelfand said, suffered severe mental illness and tried to commit suicide for the first time at age 12. He was also "tortured" for being transgender, the lawyer said.
Alford, who was difficult to hear during the hearing, asked for mercy and said, “I make no excuses for my actions.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul D'Agrosa asked U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry for 25 years, saying Alford also injured the truck's driver and her companion during the carjacking, who were downtown on a quiet Sunday morning to enjoy the Taste of Downtown STL food event. He said Alford likely would have also struck a group of pedestrians, including two police officers, if he hadn't hit a junction box and a pole first. D'Agrosa said he has known many people who have struggled with mental illness but who have not resorted to violence.
Alford pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in November 2019 to a carjacking charge.
Alford's co-defendant Jana Stowers, now 21, pleaded guilty in December 2019 to carjacking and admitted discussing plans for a carjacking on the Metro train to St. Louis, supplying the pepper spray to Alford and fleeing with him after the crime.
Stowers is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 16. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend no more than 15 years in prison. Stowers' lawyers are asking for less, citing her traumatic childhood, mental health and her history of substance abuse.
