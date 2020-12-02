Man gets 20 years for St. Louis carjacking that killed Gus Gus Fun Bus owner

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Suzanne Arnold said her husband was an "invaluable and supportive friend to so many" and a longtime supporter of all things St. Louis.

Frye, 86, also spoke during the hearing, saying that after seeing Alford hit Arnold, he stepped in front of the truck to stop it. Alford then backed up and drove forward again, hitting Frye and knocking him down. Frye said he can no longer walk more than 30 to 40 feet without pain.

Alford's lawyer, Justin Gelfand, asked for a 15-year sentence, citing the "severe, severe child abuse" Alford experienced. He was homeless and in foster care as a child, Gelfand said, suffered severe mental illness and tried to commit suicide for the first time at age 12. He was also "tortured" for being transgender, the lawyer said.

Alford, who was difficult to hear during the hearing, asked for mercy and said, “I make no excuses for my actions.”