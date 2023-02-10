ST. LOUIS — A 22-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal shooting.

Sanchez Swink, of St. Louis, was 18 on Sept. 22, 2019, when he pulled up to a house in the 3800 block of Lee Avenue and fired at 29-year-old Elliott Massey and a man sitting on the porch, police said. Massey died from his wounds, and the other man was unharmed.

Swink was charged days later with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Police said the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Swink pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder, assault and the two weapons offenses. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder, three years for each count of armed criminal action and 10 days for assault. All of those sentences are set to run at the same time.