Man gets 25 years in murder of south St. Louis County chef who gave him a ride

ST. LOUIS — The family of a St. Louis County chef killed in 2018 confronted the shooter at sentencing Monday, asking why he targeted a man who only offered him help.

Jesse Kelley, 42, of Green Park, pleaded guilty Monday to shooting and killing Alexander Marley on Sept. 6, 2018, outside the Walmart at 3270 Telegraph Road.

Kelley had approached Marley at a nearby south St. Louis County gas station, police said at the time. Family members said in court Monday that Marley agreed to give him a ride shortly before the shooting.

Kelley pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action on Monday. Circuit Judge Joseph S. Dueker sentenced him to 25 years in prison, following St. Louis County prosecutors' plea agreement recommendation.

In an emotional statement to the judge before sentencing, Marley's mother, Cynthia Andrews said Kelley took advantage of her son's compassion.

"He took not only Alex's kindness but his life," she said. "And in turn, he took mine."

Andrews and other family members who spoke at sentencing said they disagreed with the prosecutors' decision to accept a plea for second-degree murder. The higher charge of first-degree murder would have required prosecutors to prove Kelley killed Marley after deliberation.

Marley, 29, of Lemay, was the executive chef at Andre’s Banquets & Catering, where he worked for six years. More than 700 people attended services honoring his life, his mother said Monday.

Kelley was arrested the day after the shooting in St. Clair County after police broadcast surveillance images of him wearing a red bandana near the shooting scene. Kelley’s father called police after seeing pictures, and he identified his son to detectives.

Kelley committed a robbery in the Central West End in St. Louis just 15 hours before Marley's death.

He pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced to 12 years in prison in that case, admitting he forced a 17-year-old at gunpoint to withdraw money from an ATM.

Marley's father, Chuck Marley, said Monday he didn't think justice was served by Kelley serving that sentence at the same time he'll serve 25 years for Marley's murder.

"It's like St. Louis city and county are running a special," he told the judge. "Commit two crimes here and your first one is free. Is it any wonder we have so many murders?"

Chuck Marley said his son had fearless compassion that led him to give Kelley a ride.

"(Kelley) chose to destroy the life of a beautiful man, the only man who wasn't afraid to help him," he said.

In May 2016, Kelley also pleaded guilty in federal court to setting fire to a building, at 7955 Manchester Road in Maplewood, and stealing an explosive device, Sarnacol 2170, used for roof repairs.

Kelley admitted in that case to pouring the material onto a warehouse floor in January 2015 before setting it on fire. Surveillance video showed Kelley and a friend walking toward the business, then walking away after the fire.

Kelley was sentenced to 18 months in prison for arson and ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution, court records say.

He was released in January 2018, about nine months before shooting Marley, according to court records and posts he made on his Facebook page.

When a friend on Facebook asked Kelley why he had been sent to prison, he replied: "Cause I committed a federal crime... I guess you were out of the arc when I got popped... I shouldn't say the details on a public forum but I'll give ya a hint... It goes tick tick boom."