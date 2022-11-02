Man gets 25 years in prison for 2019 fatal attempted carjacking

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in federal prison for a fatal attempted carjacking.

Jalen E. Simms, 27, pleaded guilty in August to trying to take Jabari Clark's 2012 Dodge Ram truck in the 3100 block of Rauschenbach Avenue in St. Louis just after 6 a.m. June 3, 2019.

Simms approached Clark on the driver's side of the truck while Clark was sleeping and tried to get him out of the vehicle. After a struggle, another person who was attempting to steal the vehicle with Simms opened fire, hitting Clark multiple times, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Judge Henry E. Autrey sentenced Simms to 25 years in prison to run consecutively with other charges, including an arson charge out of St. Genevieve County, an aggravated assault charge in Madison County and a homicide charge in St. Louis County, according to the release.

Police are still looking for the shooter.