ST. LOUIS — A federal judge on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 26 years in prison for his involvement in a triple shooting that left two people dead.

Prosecutors said Antaveon Bernard Le'Vell Kent and his co-defendant, Demorion Little, met up with Kortlin Williams, Johnnie Jones and a third person on March 16, 2021, in the 1100 block of Montgomery Street in St. Louis' Old North neighborhood. Kent and Little meant to steal the others' marijuana, so they opened fire, shooting all three people and killing Williams and Jones, prosecutors said.

Police found more than a pound of marijuana in the victims' vehicle.

Kent pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possessing with intent to distribute marijuana and two counts of discharging a gun during a drug crime.

Little has pleaded not guilty to multiple drug and gun charges, including charges in a separate fatal shooting Feb. 25, 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.