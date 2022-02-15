Man gets 27+ years for filming child's abuse in St. Francois County

ST. LOUIS — A man who filmed his sexual abuse of a 6-year-old in St. Francois County in 2019 was sentenced in federal court here Tuesday to 27 1/2 years in prison.

Andrew Hotchkiss, who is a former Leadwood, Missouri, police officer, pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge of child pornography. Hotchkiss admitted sexually abusing the girl between March 1, 2019, and May 13, 2019, and using his cellphone to record his crime.

He then shared the video online, his plea says, but it wasn't until an Oregon man was caught trying to meet an 11-year-old girl that authorities came across it, sparking the investigation into Hotchkiss. By then Hotchkiss was living in Ironton, in Iron County, prosecutors said.

