CLAYTON — A man convicted of killing a bystander driving on I-170 in November 2020 was sentenced Thursday to 31 years in prison.

Calvin Pittman, 33, was sentenced to 15 years for voluntary manslaughter and an additional 16 years for three weapons offenses, according to St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office.

Pittman, of Ferguson, was convicted in a January jury trial of fatally shooting Kristen Whitted, a 46-year-old mother and grandmother, on Interstate 170 near Olive Boulevard the afternoon of Nov. 30, 2020.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder in the case, but jurors found him guilty of the lesser count of voluntary manslaughter.

Pittman's defense attorney Nick Zotos argued Whitted got caught in the crossfire while Pittman was shooting in self-defense. Both Pittman and his wife took the stand to argue he was shooting after another enraged driver pulled a gun on him and fired shots first.

Prosecutors argued there was little evidence to support Pittman's self-defense claim, as he did not report the shooting to police.

Whitted’s family spoke at Pittman's sentencing Thursday afternoon.

"We accept natural death. This is different," her father said. "I can't see any reason why she shouldn't be here. I can't see any reason why she shouldn't be breathing."

Her brother, Fred Whitted, told the Post-Dispatch in 2020 that his sister had a 16-year-old daughter, a 29-year-old son and a 1-year-old grandson at the time of her death. She worked in information technology at SSM Health.