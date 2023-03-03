EDWARDSVILLE — A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Friday for beating a Granite City disabled man to death who, prosecutors say, was "nearly incapable of defending himself."

Blake K. Streeb, 30, of Mt. Olive, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Friday and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. He will be required to serve the full 40 years, according to the office of Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine.

Streeb admitted to attacking Michael Reay, 25, who was blind and used a wheelchair, on Aug. 7 inside a Granite City home in the 2200 block of Miracle Avenue.

Streeb was arrested on the scene. Reay, of Granite City, died of head injuries several days later.

Prosecutors say Streeb told investigators he was using methamphetamine and became angry because he thought Reay was pretending to need his wheelchair.

“This was a ruthless, unprovoked attack that was fueled by drugs and inflicted upon a victim who was nearly incapable of defending himself,” Haine said in a written statement Friday.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Granite City Police Department investigated the case. Prosecutors were Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Maricle and Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Stewart.