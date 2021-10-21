Man gets 40 years for shooting at Illinois trooper

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A man who shot at an Illinois state trooper in East St. Louis in 2017 was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Demon Knight, 41, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over in a traffic stop by Trooper Matt Bradford on Oct. 1, 2017, in East St. Louis, prosecutors said. Knight got out and ran, with Bradford chasing. After Bradford tried to use a Taser to stop Knight, Knight pulled a .32-caliber revolver from his waistband and fired three times towards Bradford, prosecutors said. Bradford was not injured.

Knight was arrested with the help of East St. Louis and Washington Park police, they said.

Knight pleaded guilty on Feb. 18, 2020, to aggravated discharge of a firearm and faced 20 to 40 years in prison.

"I thank the Court for handing down this strong sentence and I thank Trooper Bradford and his fellow law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifice today and every day,” said St. Clair County State’s Attorney James A. Gomric in a statement announcing the sentence.

