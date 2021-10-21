 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man gets 40 years for shooting at Illinois trooper
0 comments

Man gets 40 years for shooting at Illinois trooper

{{featured_button_text}}
Demon Knight

Jail photo of Demon Knight.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A man who shot at an Illinois state trooper in East St. Louis in 2017 was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Demon Knight, 41, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over in a traffic stop by Trooper Matt Bradford on Oct. 1, 2017, in East St. Louis, prosecutors said. Knight got out and ran, with Bradford chasing. After Bradford tried to use a Taser to stop Knight, Knight pulled a .32-caliber revolver from his waistband and fired three times towards Bradford, prosecutors said. Bradford was not injured.

Knight was arrested with the help of East St. Louis and Washington Park police, they said.

Knight pleaded guilty on Feb. 18, 2020, to aggravated discharge of a firearm and faced 20 to 40 years in prison.

"I thank the Court for handing down this strong sentence and I thank Trooper Bradford and his fellow law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifice today and every day,” said St. Clair County State’s Attorney James A. Gomric in a statement announcing the sentence.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Up for Discussion: Making sure the GOP isn’t seized by radicals

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News