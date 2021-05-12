 Skip to main content
Man gets 5 years for carjacking St. Louis postal worker
ST. LOUIS — A man admitted Tuesday to carjacking a postal worker in St. Louis last year and was immediately sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Bryant Willingham, 40, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a felony carjacking charge and admitted stealing the Chevrolet Uplander van on April 8, 2020, in the 5900 block of Tara Lane in the North Pointe neighborhood of north St. Louis.

The van was being used by a postal worker to deliver mail.

Willingham tried to open the van's passenger door but it was locked, so he climbed through an open window, his plea agreement said.

The mail carrier had already started to drive away and Willingham told him to keep driving. Instead, the worker jumped out and Willingham took the wheel, crashing a few minutes later and then boarding a Metro bus.

The bus driver flagged down a St. Louis County police officer who arrested Willingham.

Both prosecutors and Willingham's lawyer agreed to recommend the five-year sentence as part of the plea.

In original charging documents, investigators accused Willingham of having a gun, but he denied that. He said two people with assault rifles were shooting at him, the criminal complaint said.

