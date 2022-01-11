Man gets 51 months for carjacking elderly St. Louis County resident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man who stole an SUV from an elderly St. Louis County resident at gunpoint in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to four years and three months in federal prison.

Markel Devante Hutton pointed a gun at a man in his 80s early in the morning of Aug. 19, 2019, pulled him out of his 2000 Honda CR-V and then drove off in the SUV. The man had just parked his car at his apartment and was putting an anti-theft device on the steering wheel, police said at the time.

Police spotted Hutton in the stolen car hours later in the drive-thru lane of a White Caste in St. Louis County, Hutton's' plea agreement says.

Hutton drove off, leading police on a chase onto Interstate 270 that eventually ended near Troy, Ill. when Hutton, who was 25 at the time, got out and ran. He was captured. He left his wallet with ID in the car, and left DNA behind, his plea says.

Hutton, 29, of the 300 block of Wedge Drive in Dellwood, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a felony carjacking charge. As part of the plea, both sides agreed to recommend the 51-month sentence.

