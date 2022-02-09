Man gets 6 years in prison for two shootings in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — A man who fired shots into a Hazelwood home in 2020 was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to six years in prison.

Alphonzo Taylor pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Wednesday to two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and was sentenced during the same hearing.

On July 9, 2020, in Hazelwood, Taylor was speeding down a street and almost hit a child, prosecutors said.

A neighborhood resident yelled at him and he responded by pulling out a .45-caliber handgun and threatening to shoot the woman. When he returned to the neighborhood three days later, the woman walked up to try to take a picture of his car to give to police.

Taylor responded by firing a shot through her storm door that went into the bedroom of a nearby house, where someone had been sleeping, prosecutors said.

On July 20, 2020, callers reported a shootout between two vehicles near Highway 367 and New Jamestown Road, and St. Louis County police chased and arrested Taylor, who had the gun that was used in both shootings, prosecutors said.

