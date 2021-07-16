Man gets 60 years for shooting, killing man in Venice

EDWARDSVILLE — A man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for a 2018 murder in a parking lot in Venice, the Madison County state’s attorney said Friday.

A jury found Kevin Campbell, 40, guilty in April of first-degree murder and discharge of a firearm in the Oct. 6, 2018, killing of Tyrone Williams, 38.

Venice police officers found Williams in the parking lot of Williams Auto Body on Broadway shortly after midnight. Police said Williams had been shot multiple times, and later died at a hospital.

Campbell is required to serve 100% of his sentence, according to a statement from State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

