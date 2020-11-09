 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man gets 9+ years in prison for Creve Coeur jewelry store robbery
0 comments

Man gets 9+ years in prison for Creve Coeur jewelry store robbery

Subscribe for $5/5 months

CREVE COEUR — A St. Louis-area man who shot himself while helping to  rob a jewelry store here of more than $183,000 in merchandise was sentenced Monday to nine years and four months in prison.

Michael Anderson Gladney, 44,  pleaded guilty in January to armed robbery and a gun charge and admitted being one of four men who robbed Vincent’s Jewelers at 11733 Olive Boulevard on March 19. One had a pipe and Gladney and two others had guns.

robbers

Creve Coeur police released security footage images of an armed robbery that took place at Vincent's Jewelers on Monday, March 18, 2018.

The robbers ordered workers to the rear of the store and then smashed display cases to get the watches and jewelry. One man fired an assault rifle into the cases, prosecutors said. When Gladney jumped a display case to leave, he accidentally shot himself in the hand, prosecutors said.

The robbers fled in a stolen pickup truck. Investigators later traced DNA from the blood Gladney left behind to him.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports