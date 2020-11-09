Man gets 9+ years in prison for Creve Coeur jewelry store robbery

CREVE COEUR — A St. Louis-area man who shot himself while helping to rob a jewelry store here of more than $183,000 in merchandise was sentenced Monday to nine years and four months in prison.

Michael Anderson Gladney, 44, pleaded guilty in January to armed robbery and a gun charge and admitted being one of four men who robbed Vincent’s Jewelers at 11733 Olive Boulevard on March 19. One had a pipe and Gladney and two others had guns.

The robbers ordered workers to the rear of the store and then smashed display cases to get the watches and jewelry. One man fired an assault rifle into the cases, prosecutors said. When Gladney jumped a display case to leave, he accidentally shot himself in the hand, prosecutors said.

The robbers fled in a stolen pickup truck. Investigators later traced DNA from the blood Gladney left behind to him.

