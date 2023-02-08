ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who was previously sentenced to life in prison for killing a young actress was sentenced Wednesday to two additional life terms for the murders of a nurse and her 8-year-old daughter.

Prinshun McClain, 19, was convicted last month of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of Terri Bankhead and her daughter, Da’Nilya Edwards, who were found bound and lying in a bloodied bed at their apartment in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street on Aug. 11, 2021.

He was previously sentenced to life in prison for killing 26-year-old actress Tori Manisco, who was fatally shot outside her home in the Carondelet neighborhood after McClain followed her home from the bus.

He would have been eligible for parole in 25 ½ years, but on Wednesday, Judge Rex Burlison issued two additional life sentences to run consecutively.