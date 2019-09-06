CLAYTON • The last of three men accused of throwing a tire iron and bricks at two police officers in Dellwood during the Ferguson protests in 2014 has pleaded guilty in the case.
Andre Brady, 29, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Circuit Judge John D. Warner Jr. sentenced Brady to 30 days of jail time already served and two years' probation.
Police have said Brady was among three who threw bricks and a tire iron at St. Louis County police officers Nov. 25, 2014, just hours after the announcement that a grand jury declined to indict a Ferguson police officer for killing 18-year-old Michael Brown.
Brady's lawyer declined comment.
The men charged in the incident were Brady, Korey Haulcy, now 24, and Cedric L. James Jr., 25, Haulcy and Cedric received 120 days shock time and probation in the case.
All three, who lived in an apartment complex in the 10800 block of Lookaway Drive in north St. Louis County at the time, were originally charged with felony counts of attempted assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
Court records have previously listed Brady's first name as Andrew, but recent filings corrected it to Andre.