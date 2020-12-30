 Skip to main content
Man gets four years in prison for punching Alton police officer
Elsaventer Branch was sentenced to four years in prison for punching an Alton police officer after stealing items from a CVS on Nov. 20, 2020. Image courtesy of the Madison County State's Attorney's Office

EDWARDSVILLE — A man pleaded guilty to battering a sergeant with the Alton Police Department and was sentenced to four years in prison, Madison County State's Attorney's Office staff said Wednesday.

Elsaventer Branch, 39, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a peace officer, a felony.

According to police, Branch was identified on a surveillance video on Nov. 20 stealing items from a CVS. When Alton police arrived at Branch's house, he ran from officers. As officers arrested him, Branch punched an officer in the face, police said. The sergeant suffered no serious injuries. The stolen items from CVS were found under Branch's clothing.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said in a statement that the four year sentence sends a "very loud message" that "assaults on police in Madison County will face swift and strict prosecution."

Sports