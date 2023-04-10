ST. LOUIS — A Pagedale man was sentenced Monday to life plus 17 years in prison for causing a head-on collision that killed a woman and left her mother with lasting injuries.

DeAndre Carter, 34, was convicted last month of involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and second-degree assault for speeding into oncoming traffic down Page Boulevard in July 2020 in a stolen car, striking Paige Walker's vehicle and killing her.

Walker's loved ones spoke in court Monday about the depth of their loss. Many expressed anger over the crash and urged the judge to set an example for future reckless drivers.

"For every action, there is a reaction," her sister, Lacreasia Walker, said. "We seek justice for Paige."

Defense attorneys said the sentence was unfair.

"That kid got life plus 17 for something he had no intention of happening," said the city's chief public defender, Matthew Mahaffey. "It's so sad."

Carter was initially charged in 2020 with involuntary manslaughter and assault. The case was dismissed and refiled last year.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys reached an agreement where Carter would plead guilty in exchange for a nine-year prison term. But Judge Michael Noble rejected that plan, forcing the case to go to trial. Carter was convicted of all counts.

On Monday, prosecutors asked for a 20-year prison term, calling a string of Walker's relatives to testify about their lasting grief.

They spoke about Walker's involvement in her church, her graduation from a carpentry trade program and her closeness with her family. Walker's mother, Shirley Brown-Walker, said she missed her daughter every day.

"I wish I could climb up to heaven just to hug and kiss my baby and tell her that I love her," she said.

But Carter's public defender, Mia Griffin, argued Carter was trying to get his life back on track after myriad struggles. He was abused, shot and critically injured at the age of 16, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and had lost family members to shootings and drug overdoses.

"He wants to take responsibility for this case," Griffin said.

Even a nine-year term was harsher than sentences white defendants had received in similar cases throughout the region, public defenders said. Carter is Black.

In St. Louis County, for example, a man was driving while high, killed a woman and was sentenced last month to two years in prison. In Hillsboro, a man was sentenced to eight years in prison after driving drunk and killing a young couple and their infant son.

"Why is this so different?" Mahaffey said.

Ultimately, Noble said he rejected the nine-year plea agreement because it was "insufficient" considering the seriousness of the offense and the "significant aggravating issues in this case."

He sentenced Carter to the maximum sentence of life in prison for armed criminal action, 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and seven years for second-degree assault.

Carter will spend roughly 15 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.