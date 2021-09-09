 Skip to main content
Man gets nearly 5 years in prison for passing counterfeit bills in Metro East
EAST ST. LOUIS — A man from Effingham County, Illinois, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for passing counterfeit money in Madison, St. Clair and Effingham counties for years, prosecutors said Thursday.

Bills made by Jared W. Sapp, 29, were found  as far away as Colorado, the U.S. Attorney's office said. Sapp's fake money was used to make retail purchases as well as for items from Craigslist and another online marketplace, letgo.com, prosecutors said. In all, 201 fake bills linked to Sapp with a face value of $4,715 were recovered.

Sapp was arrested in April 2020 with two printer/scanners and a stack of counterfeit $20 bills in the trunk of his car, prosecutors said.

Sapp pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis in May to two counts of manufacturing counterfeit currency. He admitted using his fake bills since 2017.

