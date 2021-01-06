Man gets probation for trying to meet 14-year-old for sex in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man from Park Hills, Missouri, was given five years' probation Monday after he admitted trying to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex.

Bobbie O. Steel Jr., 56, pleaded guilty Monday in St. Charles County Circuit Court to furnishing/attempted furnishing pornography to a minor and attempted statutory sodomy. The attempted sodomy charge was reduced from child enticement.

Circuit Judge Daniel Pelikan accepted Steel's pleas and sentenced him to probation on both counts. Steel's sentence includes 90 days of house arrest, counseling and no contact with minors.

Steel's lawyer could not be reached for comment.

Charges said an undercover officer was acting as the 14-year-old, whom Steel found through an online personal ad.

