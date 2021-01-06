 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man gets probation for trying to meet 14-year-old for sex in St. Charles
0 comments

Man gets probation for trying to meet 14-year-old for sex in St. Charles

{{featured_button_text}}
Bobbie Steel

Bobbie Steel, of Park Hills, Mo., was charged after attempting to meet up with a minor for sex on March 27, 2019. Photo courtesy of the St. Charles County Police Department

ST. CHARLES COUNTY  A man from Park Hills, Missouri, was given five years' probation Monday after he admitted trying to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex.

Bobbie O. Steel Jr., 56, pleaded guilty Monday in St. Charles County Circuit Court to furnishing/attempted furnishing pornography to a minor and attempted statutory sodomy. The attempted sodomy charge was reduced from child enticement.

Circuit Judge Daniel Pelikan accepted Steel's pleas and sentenced him to probation on both counts. Steel's sentence includes 90 days of house arrest, counseling and no contact with minors.

Steel's lawyer could not be reached for comment.

Charges said an undercover officer was acting as the 14-year-old, whom Steel found through an online personal ad. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports