EAST ST. LOUIS — A man from East St. Louis was sentenced to 16 years and nine months in prison on drug charges and for mailing death threats to prison officials, the U.S. Attorney's office said Wednesday.
Officers intending to arrest Anthony Dobbins, 51, on Aug. 10, 2018 for violating his federal supervised release from a bank robbery conviction found him tossing three large bags of drugs out of the window, prosecutors said. Two contained heroin and one contained crack cocaine. They also found drug paraphernalia, a full box of bullets and a small bag of heroin.
Dobbins pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine in December, but while awaiting sentencing mailed letters from the Alton jail to Bureau of Prison officials, prosecutors said. Those letters threatened to kill the first prison employee he could get his "uncuffed hands on," they said.
In a court filing, prosecutors said Dobbins believed prison officials conducted surveillance on him, resulting in the supervised release violation, and were "harassing and mistreating him because he is a high-ranking member of the Gangster Disciples."
He was indicted April 2 on a new charge of influencing a federal official by threat and pleaded guilty 18 days later.
Dobbins is a 10-time convicted felon.