ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man has received a 10-year prison term for robbery convictions in a 2017 carjacking that led to a crash that killed a boy near St. Louis Lambert International Airport. 

A jury in September found Darian Cummings19, guilty two counts of first-degree robbery for carjackings April 4 and 25 in St. Louis. Circuit Judge Annette Llewellyn sentenced Cummings on Monday, giving him about 2½ years credit for jail time served.

Caleb Lee, 9, was killed and his brother Evan, 5, was injured in a crash near St. Louis Lambert International Airport 

Caleb Lee, 9, who lived in an unincorporated area of south St. Louis County, died after Cummings crashed a Toyota Rav 4 into his family's sedan. Caleb and his family were returning from Disney World in Florida when they were hit.

Darian Cummings, of St. Louis, was found guilty of two counts of robbery after a 2017 carjacking that led to a fatal crash while fleeing police that left a 9-year-old boy dead. 

Cummings was 16 years old and Brian Booker was 15 when, police say they carjacked an SUV in the Central West End on April 25, 2017. 

Brian Booker Jr., of North County, was charged in a fatal crash while fleeing police that left a 9-year-old boy dead. 

Several hours after the carjacking, a Normandy police officer spotted Cummings driving the stolen SUV on Interstate 70 and tried to stop him. Then-Assistant Circuit Attorney Morley Swingle told jurors at Cummings trial in September that Cummings sped off upwards of 98 mph before crashing into the Lee family's car.

Murder cases for Cummings and Booker are pending before St. Louis County Circuit Judge John D. Warner Jr.

