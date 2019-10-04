FLORISSANT — A man from Hazelwood was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Friday for the armed robbery of $213 from a Subway restaurant last year.
Alonzo Payne, 37, entered the Subway in the Grandview Plaza Shopping Center on Dec. 21 and asked employees for the restroom, his plea agreement says. But instead of going into the bathroom, he entered a food preparation area, waving a pistol and demanding money from the two employees, ages 17 and 18, prosecutors said. One of the employees triggered a smartphone and captured audio of the robbery, and when the manager listened to the recording, she recognized Payne as "Lonnie," the boyfriend of a former employee, his plea says.
When Florissant police found and arrested Payne, he was in a car and sitting on a handgun, prosecutors said.
He was on parole from a burglary charge, and had a prior robbery conviction, prosecutors said. His charges come at a time when federal prosecutors are increasing their focus on violent crime in the region, but he caught the eye of the U.S. Attorney's office because of prior state prison sentences that did not seem be deterring him from crime, prosecutors said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sirena Wissler called Payne's behavior "extremely dangerous" at his sentencing hearing Friday, and said it "cries out for a significant (prison) sentence."
Payne pleaded guilty in July in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to armed robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and Wissler and federal public defender Bill Marsh worked out a deal that called for the 12-year-sentence.
In a statement announcing the sentence, Florissant Police Chief Timothy Fagan said, “Importantly, these young employees did not resist Mr. Payne and complied with his demands. At the same time, they had the presence of mind to secure vital evidence that assisted greatly in identifying Mr. Payne as a suspect. Law enforcement depends upon the continued cooperation of citizens like these two young people in our efforts to locate and arrest violent offenders."