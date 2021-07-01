Man guilty in Chesterfield rake attack that cost McDonald's manager his eye

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County judge Thursday found a St. Louis man guilty of assaulting the manager of a Chesterfield McDonald's restaurant with a rake in an attack that cost the victim one of his eyes.

Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo found Kendell R. Cooks, 38, of the 4800 block of Cupples Place, guilty of felony counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and one misdemeanor count of property damage.

Cooks stood trial June 14 before Ribaudo after waiving his right to a jury trial.

Cooks was accused of attacking Jeffrey Jackson, then a manager at the McDonald's at 13559 Olive Boulevard, on Jan. 9, 2019, in retaliation for Jackson's firing of Cooks' daughter. A couple of hours after she was fired, Cooks returned to the restaurant with others to confront Jackson.