Man guilty in Chesterfield rake attack that cost McDonald's manager his eye

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County judge Thursday found a St. Louis man guilty of assaulting the manager of a Chesterfield McDonald's restaurant with a rake in an attack that cost the victim one of his eyes.
Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo found Kendell R. Cooks, 38, of the 4800 block of Cupples Place, guilty of felony counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and one misdemeanor count of property damage.
Cooks stood trial June 14 before Ribaudo after waiving his right to a jury trial.
Cooks was accused of attacking Jeffrey Jackson, then a manager at the McDonald's at 13559 Olive Boulevard, on Jan. 9, 2019, in retaliation for Jackson's firing of Cooks' daughter. A couple of hours after she was fired, Cooks returned to the restaurant with others to confront Jackson.
Cooks and several others returned in two vehicles and blocked Jackson's Honda CR-V, where Jackson sat during a work break, according to Ribaudo's ruling. Cooks picked up a 5-foot-long wooden and metal rake, smashed Jackson's driver's side window and struck Jackson several times in the head and arms. Part of the encounter was recorded by a dashboard camera in Jackson's car.
Jackson testified that he was hospitalized for a week, had five surgeries to repair his vision and lost one of his eyes. At trial, Jackson removed his prosthetic eye to show the judge. He acknowledged in court that he had been drinking on the job and was an alcoholic.
Cooks testified that he was angry because he believed Jackson had struck Cooks' daughter as she was being escorted off the job, the order says. He said he did not intend to assault anyone.
Sentencing is set for Aug. 11. Cooks' lawyer could not be reached.