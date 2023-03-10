EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County jury found a man guilty Thursday in a 2021 murder outside a Granite City tire shop

Fred W. Williams, 33, was convicted of first-degree murder in the June 25, 2021, killing of tire shop employee Delas M. Carter, 30, of Allorton.

Prosecutors argued Williams shot Carter 10 times at close range outside the shop in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.

Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Yager, in his closing argument, called it “an execution in broad daylight."

Evidence presented at trial included security footage of the shooting with the shooter's face covered, cell phone data, license plate tracking and a DNA match on clothing found in a getaway car," according to the office of Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine.

The motive for the killing was not clear during the trial.

Williams faces a sentence of between 45 years to life in prison.

Another man police initially suspected in the shooting, Dionta O. Moore, 31, died by suicide when he was apprehended by police during a police chase after the shooting.