ST. LOUIS —A 41-year-old man pleaded guilty to manslaughter this week for fatally stabbing a Eureka woman before leaving her body outside a fire station.

Robert E. Ward, of unincorporated Jefferson County, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action Feb. 15 in the June 1, 2019, death of 28-year-old Rebecca Benthal.

Ward was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison, with credit for about 3 ¾ years already served. He was originally charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Charging documents say witnesses saw Ward stab Benthal to death in a vehicle before driving away with her body in the car. Police alleged Ward then dropped off Benthal's body outside the front door of the Fenton Fire Protection District Engine House at 1620 Smizer Mill Road. She had multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another witness called 911 that night to say Ward came to his home covered in blood and said he had stabbed Benthal.

Police said in 2019 that Ward was found after the stabbing in the 1800 block of Gravois Road in Jefferson County where he appeared to have stabbed himself. He was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

A spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office said this week that testimony from the lead witness and toxicology evidence on the victim that emerged after charges were filed were "more consistent with the amended charge."

Ward has previous convictions for two counts of second-degree burglary and receiving stolen property.