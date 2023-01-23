Man guilty of manslaughter in 'road rage' shooting that killed bystander on I-170 in Olivette

CLAYTON — The trial for the death of a Bridgeton woman killed by a stranger in 2020 while driving on I-170 to meet a church friend ended Monday with a manslaughter conviction.

Calvin Pittman faced a higher charge of first-degree murder, but a St. Louis County jury found him guilty of the lesser count of voluntary manslaughter Monday evening, along with three other weapons offenses.

Pittman, 32, of Ferguson, shot and killed Kristen Whitted, a 46-year-old mother and grandmother, on Interstate 170 near Olive Boulevard the afternoon of Nov. 30, 2020, the jury found.

Both Pittman and his wife took the stand to argue he was shooting in self-defense after another enraged driver pulled a gun on him and fired shots first.

Pittman told jurors he stopped in the middle of the highway to let the car pass him and fired. His wife, 2-week-old infant and 2-year-old child were in the car with him during the shooting and he worried for their safety, he testified.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Robert Steele emphasized that Pittman never reported the shooting to police until he was arrested at his home four days later. Pittman's car showed no evidence of being hit by gunfire, Steele said.

"It's like someone claiming they went to Mars and saw a three-eyed dog," Steele said during closing arguments. "You know it's a lie."

Steele asked jurors to disregard Pittman's story.

"The truth matters," Steele said. "This woman's life matters. He took her life."

Defense attorney Nick Zotos argued Pittman was shooting to protect his family.

"Everyone here, if they were shot at and had a gun, would shoot back if they could keep it together," Zotos said in closing arguments.

Zotos argued the other vehicle had been "hunting" Pittman's car down the highway. He emphasized that police never found the driver of that car or searched north of the shooting scene to find evidence of earlier gunshots.

Officers with the Major Case Squad testified in the trial that they tracked Pittman's vehicle after the shooting to SSM St. Mary's Hospital, where Pittman's wife had a doctor's appointment.

Detectives found Pittman through a partial license plate captured on surveillance images.

He was arrested several days later, and police found the Glock .40-caliber pistol used in the shooting hidden in the wall of a basement bedroom in his home.

Whitted’s brother Fred Whitted took the stand to identify his sister on the first day of testimony in court.

He recalled getting a call from his mother the day his sister was killed.

"I just hung up the phone and started screaming and crying," Fred Whitted testified.

Fred Whitted told the Post-Dispatch in 2020 that his sister had a 16-year-old daughter, a 29-year-old son and a 1-year-old grandson at the time of her death. She worked in information technology at SSM Health.

A GoFundMe raised more than $47,000 in donations to help support her teenage daughter after the killing.

“By anybody’s standards, we did everything right. My sister did everything right,” Whitted said in 2020. “This act of aggression, this act of recklessness, of thoughtlessness, it took away my family.”

Pittman had not yet been sentenced in the case by Friday evening.