EDWARDSVILLE — A jury on Thursday found a Metro East man guilty of murdering his fiancee on a Pontoon Beach highway, rejecting the man's claim that he accidentally ran her over when his foot got stuck on his truck's gas pedal.

The all-women jury found Richard Mayor, 60, guilty of first-degree murder after about 40 minutes of deliberation in the death of Lisa Dunnavent-Polach, 46. Mayor acted as his own attorney, resulting in a trial marked by constant objections and frustrated comments from Madison County Judge Kyle Napp, who had repeatedly advised Mayor against representing himself.

Prosecutors Luke Yager and Morgan Hudson showed the jury videos of Mayor's white Ford F150 pickup truck tailing Dunnavent-Polach near Illinois Highway 111 for nearly 30 minutes on the afternoon of Feb. 21, including driving over a median to follow her across the road. One video from a nearby business captured the pickup hitting Dunnavent-Polach as she tried to enter the semi-truck of a man who had slowed down to check on her.

Mayor fled in the F150 and ditched the broken-down truck about four miles away in Granite City. It had a shredded tire and was marked with Dunnavent-Polach's blood.

"We'll let Lisa tell you who did this," Yager said in his closing arguments Thursday before playing a 911 call reporting the crash. When the semi-truck driver who stopped to help the woman called dispatchers, he asked Dunnavent-Polach who did this to her. She could be heard spelling Mayor's last name.

Mayor told the jury the crash was an accident. He argued he was working as a forklift driver at an Anheuser-Busch warehouse and planned to marry Dunnavent-Polach the following month. He testified he was tailing her because he was worried she might harm herself, then his foot got stuck under the brake pedal and on the gas.

"I hadn't had the truck but two months," he testified. "There's a lot to get used to."

He testified that after the crash he passed out but continued to drive another four miles before regaining consciousness when he heard the thumping of the pickup's shredded tire in Granite City. He said when he came to he thought he'd hit a deer.

Steven O'Dell, the semi-truck driver who witnessed the crash and called 911, testified that his wife grew worried when she spotted a terrified Dunnavent-Polach on the side of the road, and he agreed to stop by and check on her. When he pulled up to the woman on Illinois Highway 11 near Bel Air Drive, she tried to get into O'Dell's truck before the pickup rammed her, taking off the door of the semi and nearly severing one of Dunnaven-Polach's legs.

O'Dell, who spent three years in the Marine Corps, said the woman was losing blood. He searched for something to use as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, settling on the cord from his truck's CB radio.

“She said: ‘I have children. I’m not ready to die yet,” he told the jury.

Dunnavent-Polach died later at a St. Louis hospital.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies found Mayor walking through a Granite City neighborhood near where the truck was found.

Ashley Dunnavan, Dunnavent-Polach’s daughter, testified that Mayor told her two weeks before her mother’s death that he had kicked her out of their home and burned her clothes.

Dunnavan testified that Mayor then told her that if her mother returned, he would “put her in a hospital” where she’d be “unrecognizable.”

Mayor called family and longtime friends who testified that he and Dunnavent-Polach never fought. He took the stand to testify in a quivering voice that he was not a violent person and never meant to hurt his fiancee.

His testimony allowed prosecutors to introduce to the jury that Mayor has a prior conviction for aggravated sexual assault from 1995 in Madison County.

"I've been a model citizen ever since I got out (of prison,)" Mayor argued.

Mayor struggled as his own attorney through the trial to present evidence and avoid objections.

“Mr. Mayor, you made the decision to represent yourself,” the judge, Napp, told him Tuesday. “Simply because you watched something on TV doesn’t mean you know how to be a lawyer."

Mayor is eligible for an extended sentence of up to 60 to 100 years in prison because of his prior conviction. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine in a statement Thursday commended the semi-truck driver O'Dell and his wife for their attempts to save the woman's life.

“These Good Samaritans continued to do the right thing, by having the courage to come to court and tell the jury what the victim could not: that it was Richard Mayor who mowed her down, and that she did not want to die," the statement reads.