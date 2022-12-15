Man guilty of murder in McKinley Bridge crash that killed Metro East police officer

EDWARDSVILLE — The man who struck and killed Metro East police officer Brian Pierce Jr. was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder.

Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, hit and killed Pierce, a Brooklyn police officer, while fleeing a traffic stop Aug. 4, 2021 on the on the McKinley Bridge connecting Illinois and St. Louis.

Madison County Judge Neil Schroeder after a three-day bench trial this week found Campbell guilty of first-degree murder, failure to report an accident involving injury or death, and failure to stop after having an accident. He acquitted Campbell of aggravated fleeing police because dashcam video showed no evidence that the officer used a siren.

Schroeder announced the verdict Thursday to a packed courtroom lined with law enforcement. He said Campbell's dangerous driving that night meant anything in his path "would be obliterated."

"This was more than a series of reckless acts," Schroeder said.

Pierce had been working the night shift for Brooklyn police about nine months before his death. He drove hours to the job from Carbondale, Illinois, and also served as a lieutenant at a fire department in Jackson County, according to his family.

Prosecutors Lauren Maricle and Ryan Kemper, relied on surveillance footage, eyewitness testimony, DNA evidence and police dashcam video to present the timeline in the case.

Campbell arrived just before midnight Aug. 4 to the Bottoms Up strip club in Brooklyn with his fiancée, Miracle Johnson. They stayed for about three hours before Campbell drove them both out of the parking lot in his red Dodge Charger around 3 a.m. As the Charger left, a Brooklyn police officer turned tried to pull the car over for reckless driving using emergency lights.

Dashcam video showed the car did not stop, drove off the road to avoid a stop sign and ran a red light on its way to the McKinley Bridge.

Pierce, who was also on duty that night, told his co-worker he would go to the bridge to set up stop sticks, a tire deflation device.

Eyewitnesses on the bridge testified the Charger drove on the wrong side of the narrow two-lane bridge to pass seven vehicles, including two patrol cars. The Charger then struck Pierce, who was thrown more than 270 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators concluded the Charger was traveling between 80 mph and 100 mph on the bridge, which has a 35 mph speed limit.

Campbell represented himself at the trial. He testified he ordered an orange juice at the strip club, “began to feel extremely unusual," and couldn't remember anything about the crash.

He had previously told police he thought he was carjacked in the club parking lot, though video evidence disproved that claim.

On cross-examination, Campbell admitted there was a "high probability" he drove the Charger from the club.

One prosecutor, Kemper, asked if he struck and killed Pierce.

“I wouldn’t say I killed a cop,” Campbell testified. “I will say that an officer lost his life.”

Schroeder on Thursday said Campbell was "clearly being untruthful" in his accounts.

Campbell faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison, under Illinois law governing the deaths of police officers in the line of duty. Sentencing is scheduled for January.

“Officer Brian Pierce should be alive today,” Madison County Assistant State's Attorney Thomas Haine said in a statement after the verdict. “We are glad the judge agreed that this was murder, plain and simple."

