Circle K in Ferguson

A man was shot and killed outside a Circle K at 1108 South Florissant Road in Ferguson on Sept. 26, 2019. Photo courtesy of Google Earth. 

 Google Earth

FERGUSON — A man was shot to death early Thursday on the parking lot of a gas station in Ferguson. The gunman got away.

Police said the unidentified victim was shot about 1:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Florissant Road. Crime-scene tape and evidence markers were on the parking lot of the Circle K, 1108 South Florissant Road.

Police officers from a neighboring department heard shots and came to help, said Frank McCall Jr., assistant chief in Ferguson. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. McCall said police still were trying to identify the victim.

Police did not release a description of the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-522-3100.

