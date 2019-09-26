FERGUSON — A man was shot to death early Thursday on the parking lot of a gas station in Ferguson. The gunman got away.
Police said the unidentified victim was shot about 1:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Florissant Road. Crime-scene tape and evidence markers were on the parking lot of the Circle K, 1108 South Florissant Road.
Police officers from a neighboring department heard shots and came to help, said Frank McCall Jr., assistant chief in Ferguson. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. McCall said police still were trying to identify the victim.
Police did not release a description of the gunman.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-522-3100.