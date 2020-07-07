You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man gunned down in alley in Baden neighborhood of St. Louis
0 comments

Man gunned down in alley in Baden neighborhood of St. Louis

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

A man was fatally shot in an alley Tuesday in the Baden neighborhood, bringing to 112 the number of homicide victims citywide so far this year.

Last year at this time, St. Louis had 95 homicides.

The latest victim is still unidentified. Police said the man was found dead about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in an alley in the 800 block of Canaan Avenue, near Jordan Street.

He had been shot multiple times, police said.

Authorities said they don't know who killed him.

Check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports