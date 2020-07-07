Man gunned down in alley in Baden neighborhood of St. Louis

A man was fatally shot in an alley Tuesday in the Baden neighborhood, bringing to 112 the number of homicide victims citywide so far this year.

Last year at this time, St. Louis had 95 homicides.

The latest victim is still unidentified. Police said the man was found dead about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in an alley in the 800 block of Canaan Avenue, near Jordan Street.

He had been shot multiple times, police said.

Authorities said they don't know who killed him.

