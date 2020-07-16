Man gunned down in alley in Benton Park West neighborhood of south St. Louis

UPDATED at 11 a.m. with victim's name, additional detail

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot dead Wednesday night in an alley in the city's Benton Park West neighborhood.

Police were called just after 9 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting in the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Terrell Walters, 27, was found dead in an alley off of Louisiana Avenue. Walters lived in the 2100 block of Rutger Lane in St. Louis.

Police said they don't know who killed Walters.

The scene was in the Benton Park West neighborhood, near the border of the Gravois Park neighborhood. Crime in the Benton Park West neighborhood in the first six months of 2020 is up 40% from the same period one year prior. Violent crime has remained about the same, while property crime has increased.