Man, 19, gunned down in Cahokia

CAHOKIA The Major Case Squad is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man who was gunned down late Tuesday in Cahokia.
Cahokia police identified the victim as Dexter Byrd. He was found in the front yard of a home at 339 Range Lane about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. The scene is near Camp Jackson Road.
Byrd was shot in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, said Cahokia Police Capt. Dennis Plew, who is deputy commander of the Major Case Squad investigation.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
