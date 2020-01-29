You are the owner of this article.
Man, 19, gunned down in Cahokia
CAHOKIA The Major Case Squad is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man who was gunned down late Tuesday in Cahokia.

Cahokia police identified the victim as Dexter Byrd. He was found in the front yard of a home at 339 Range Lane about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. The scene is near Camp Jackson Road.

Byrd was shot in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, said Cahokia Police Capt. Dennis Plew, who is deputy commander of the Major Case Squad investigation.

