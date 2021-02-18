Man gunned down in Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 22-year-old man was shot to death in the Dutchtown neighborhood Wednesday night.
Lekeyth Gillard was found in the 3800 block of Oregon Avenue, near Keokuk Street. Police were alerted by the gunshot-detection system ShotSpotter.
Gillard had been shot several times and died at the scene about 10 p.m. Wednesday, police said. He lived in the 8200 block of Minnesota Avenue.
Police have no suspects. Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.