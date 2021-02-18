 Skip to main content
Man gunned down in Dutchtown neighborhood
Man gunned down in Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 22-year-old man was shot to death in the Dutchtown neighborhood Wednesday night.

Lekeyth Gillard was found in the 3800 block of Oregon Avenue, near Keokuk Street. Police were alerted by the gunshot-detection system ShotSpotter.

Gillard had been shot several times and died at the scene about 10 p.m. Wednesday, police said. He lived in the 8200 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Police have no suspects. Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. 

