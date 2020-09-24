Man gunned down in gangway in Gravois Park neighborhood is year's 200th homicide victim

ST. LOUIS — The man killed early Thursday after being shot several times in a gangway has been identified as 42-year-old Guyton Thomas.
Thomas became the 200th homicide of the year in St. Louis. This time last year, the city had 153 homicides, said St. Louis police Officer Michelle Woodling.
Thomas was shot about 1 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Miami Street. He lived in the 300 block of Eichelberger Street. The scene is in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood, which has seen a jump in violent crime the last six months.
Police have no suspects.
Officers were called to the block of Miami for a suspicious person. They found Thomas in a gangway between two residences. He had been shot multiple times, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
In the last 50 years, St. Louis has reached or exceeded 200 murders in an entire year 18 times. Most recently, the city had more than 200 homicides for the year in 2017, with 205 total murders.
But as the Post-Dispatch reported Sunday, if the pace of killings continues this year, St. Louis will reach an ignoble milestone. Over the past decade, the city has averaged 50 homicides in the last four months of the year, according to police statistics. If that holds true, St. Louis will see about 240 homicides in 2020, the highest in 25 years.
The highest number of killings in a single year in St. Louis was 267 in 1993, when the city had some 387,000 residents. That means the homicide rate — homicides per 100,000 people — was 69 that year. But the population of St. Louis has continued to dwindle over the decades, settling now at just over 300,000. The result this year is a homicide rate that’s projected to be 79, a startling number that appears to exceed the rate for any other large U.S. city.
