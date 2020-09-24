Man gunned down in gangway in Gravois Park neighborhood is year's 200th homicide victim

ST. LOUIS — The man killed early Thursday after being shot several times in a gangway has been identified as 42-year-old Guyton Thomas.

Thomas became the 200th homicide of the year in St. Louis. This time last year, the city had 153 homicides, said St. Louis police Officer Michelle Woodling.

Thomas was shot about 1 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Miami Street. He lived in the 300 block of Eichelberger Street. The scene is in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood, which has seen a jump in violent crime the last six months.

Police have no suspects.

Officers were called to the block of Miami for a suspicious person. They found Thomas in a gangway between two residences. He had been shot multiple times, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the last 50 years, St. Louis has reached or exceeded 200 murders in an entire year 18 times. Most recently, the city had more than 200 homicides for the year in 2017, with 205 total murders.