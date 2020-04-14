You are the owner of this article.
Man gunned down in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood identified as Spanish Lake resident
ST. LOUIS — A man fatally shot last week in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood of St. Louis was identified Tuesday as Randy Moore of Spanish Lake.

Moore, 30, lived in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road, in the Spanish Lake area of north St. Louis County.

St. Louis police said Moore was gunned down about 9:20 p.m. April 9 in the 3700 block of Aldine Avenue.

He was found on the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He died at a hospital.

Police on Tuesday said they don't know who shot Moore.

