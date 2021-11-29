Man gunned down in Mark Twain neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was gunned down Sunday night in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood.
Police said the shooting was about 10 p.m. near North Euclid and Thekla avenues.
The man died at the scene. His name and age have not yet been released.
St. Louis homicide detectives are handling the investigation.
From staff reports
