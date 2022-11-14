Man gunned down in parking lot in Spanish Lake

A man was shot to death Sunday night in a parking lot of an apartment complex in north St. Louis County.

Police said they were alerted to the shooting by the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system about 10 p.m. Sunday near Riaza Square and Larimore Parkway Drive, in the county's Spanish Lake area.

Officers found the shooting victim in a parking lot of an apartment complex, said police Sgt. Tracy Panus. The man died at a hospital.

The unidentified victim was in an altercation of some kind with the person who shot him, police said.

St. Louis County police on Monday morning said that no arrests have been made.