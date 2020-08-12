You are the owner of this article.
Man gunned down in parking lot of his Black Jack apartment complex
Homicide in Black Jack

St. Louis County Detective Sgt. John Conrardy and other detectives work the scene of a shooting death on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Black Jack, where police say a man was shot to death outside his vehicle at the Whispering Lake Apartments complex. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was slain Wednesday morning outside his apartment complex in the Black Jack area of north St. Louis County. 

Derrick Bunting, 37, was shot near his vehicle in the parking lot of his apartment complex, in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive. 

The shooting happened about 6:30 a.m. near Old Halls Ferry and Parker roads.

The person who shot Bunting fled before police arrived, and no description of the suspect was provided.

St. Louis County detectives have seen a 25% jump in the number of homicides they are investigating this year.

Updated at 4 p.m. Wednesday with the victim's identification. 

 

