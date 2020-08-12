Man gunned down in parking lot of his Black Jack apartment complex

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was slain Wednesday morning outside his apartment complex in the Black Jack area of north St. Louis County.

Derrick Bunting, 37, was shot near his vehicle in the parking lot of his apartment complex, in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive.

The shooting happened about 6:30 a.m. near Old Halls Ferry and Parker roads.

The person who shot Bunting fled before police arrived, and no description of the suspect was provided.

St. Louis County detectives have seen a 25% jump in the number of homicides they are investigating this year.

Updated at 4 p.m. Wednesday with the victim's identification.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.