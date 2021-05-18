Man gunned down in south St. Louis identified by police

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday said a man gunned down on Schirmer Street over the weekend was Obbie Shaw III of south St. Louis.

Shaw, 27, was found fatally shot about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in an alley in the 800 block of Schirmer Street.

The scene in the Carondelet neighborhood was less than a half-mile from Shaw's home in the 7800 block of Rio Silva Place.

Police said they had no suspects in the killing.

