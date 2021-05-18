 Skip to main content
Man gunned down in south St. Louis identified by police
ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday said a man gunned down on Schirmer Street over the weekend was Obbie Shaw III of south St. Louis.

Shaw, 27, was found fatally shot about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in an alley in the 800 block of Schirmer Street.

The scene in the Carondelet neighborhood was less than a half-mile from Shaw's home in the 7800 block of Rio Silva Place.

Police said they had no suspects in the killing.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
