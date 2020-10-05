Man gunned down in St. Louis Place neighborhood in north city

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot late Sunday night on the city's north side.

The unidentified man was shot multiple times in the 1900 block of North Ninth Street about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

St. Louis police said he was dead on the scene.

The shooting was in the St. Louis Place neighborhood, where crime in the last six months is up about 15% compared to the same period a year ago.

St. Louis' homicide count this year is at a 25-year high (the highest number of people killed in a single year was 267 in 1993).

Its rate of homicides -- 69 per 100,000 residents -- ties the record high, set in 1993 when the population was about 387,000 compared to just 300,000 now.