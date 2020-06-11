Man gunned down in street in Tower Grove East neighborhood of St. Louis
Man gunned down in street in Tower Grove East neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An unidentified man was gunned down late Wednesday night in the 3000 block of Arsenal Street in the city's Tower Grove East neighborhood.

Police said the man was found in the street just before 9 p.m. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators with the Homicide Division are handling the case. Police said they don't know who killed the man.

Police released no additional details.

Crime in the Tower Grove East neighborhood, from December to May, increased 27% compared to the same six-month period a year before, statistics show.

