Man gunned down in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of St. Louis

A man was shot dead in St. Louis on Tuesday night in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Police said the 35-year-old victim was shot in the 2500 block of Semple Avenue at about 11 p.m. Tuesday. He died at the scene.

The victim's name was not released.

Authorities haven't yet provided details of the shooting or said if they have a suspect.

St. Louis had 92 homicides for the year so far, as of Monday, police said. Four of those were in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, making it among the most deadly neighborhoods.

In all of 2021, there were 199 homicides citywide. And in 2020, there were 263 homicides in St. Louis.

Check back for updates.