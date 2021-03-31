 Skip to main content
Man gunned down inside Berkeley home is identified
UPDATED 1:30 p.m. Wednesday with the identity of the victim.

BERKELEY — Police on Wednesday identified a man who was gunned down a day earlier in a home on Stella Avenue in Berkeley.

Courtland Crump, 32, of the 8600 block of Stella Avenue in Berkeley, was found dead at his home about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Berkeley authorities asked St. Louis County police to handle the homicide investigation.

Police have not released further details.

The area is southeast of Airport Road and Interstate 170.

