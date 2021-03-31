Man gunned down inside Berkeley home is identified

UPDATED 1:30 p.m. Wednesday with the identity of the victim.
BERKELEY — Police on Wednesday identified a man who was gunned down a day earlier in a home on Stella Avenue in Berkeley.
Courtland Crump, 32, of the 8600 block of Stella Avenue in Berkeley, was found dead at his home about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Berkeley authorities asked St. Louis County police to handle the homicide investigation.
Police have not released further details.
The area is southeast of Airport Road and Interstate 170.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.
Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.