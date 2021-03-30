Man gunned down inside Berkeley home

BERKELEY — A man was gunned down Tuesday morning in a home in the 8600 block of Stella Avenue in Berkeley, authorities said.
The unidentified victim was discovered about 6:30 a.m. when Berkeley officers were told about a shooting. They found the man dead in the home.
Berkeley police asked the St. Louis County police to handle the homicide investigation.
Police have not released any details of the shooting or said if they have any suspects in the case.
The scene is southeast of Airport Road and Interstate 170.
