Man gunned down on parking lot of Black Jack apartment complex

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was slain Wednesday morning on the parking lot of an apartment complex in the Black Jack area of north St. Louis County.

The person who called 911 said the suspect left the area in a Jeep, authorities said. No description was released.

About 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the Whispering Lake Apartments in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive. The scene is near Old Halls Ferry and Parker roads in North County.

The unidentified man was found dead on the parking lot there, next to a vehicle. Police think the man was in his 30s and had been shot several times, St. Louis County police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said.

St. Louis County detectives have seen a 25% jump in the number of homicides they are investigating this year.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

