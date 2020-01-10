Man held 4 captive in St. Louis before killing one of them, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Friday in the Dec. 21 killing of a man in the city's DeBaliviere Place neighborhood.

Ricardo Jones, 34, of the 4800 block of Margaretta Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and four counts of kidnapping.

Jones held four people captive at gunpoint in a room of a home in the 5700 block of Kingsbury Place for several hours, charging documents said. One of the victims told police Jones beat Bryan Scroggins multiple times with the butt of his gun and later shot him in the side, killing him.

One of the other victims verified the events, charges said. Police seized glass shards from a broken table that revealed Jones' fingerprint. Two of the victims identified Jones as their captor and as the shooter.

Police found Scroggins, 58, just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 21. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones was ordered held on a $250,000 bond.